As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. Google has launched a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines. Google with a help of a doodle, thanks all packaging, shipping, and delivery workers. The doodle featured a heart emoji which represented a whole lot of love and respect, sent across to delivery personnel and people associated with the particular department.

"To all packaging, shipping and delivery workers, thank you," is the message that is displayed over the special logo as you hover over it. As they are the ones keeping the chain of supplies active.

Google has started doodle series to express gratitude to first responders and emergency workers at the frontlines of the novel coronavirus pandemic. So, today's doodle was a part of the series.

The novel coronavirus has affected over 180 countries so far as over one lakh people have died across the world due to COVID-19. The total number of novel coronavirus cases has crossed 11,400 in India with the death toll surging past 377.