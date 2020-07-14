Google on Monday announced a new Google Career Certificates that will help Americans get qualifications in high-paying high-growth job fields — no college degree required. The company said it would fund 100,000 need-based scholarships and consider new career certificates as the equivalent of a four-year degree for related roles. Also Read - 'Proud to Support': Google Announces Rs 75,000-Crore Fund to Boost India's Digital Economy

“We’re also committing $10 million in job training Google.org grants for communities across America, working with partners like YWCA, NPower and JFF,” said Kent Walker, SVP of Global Affairs at Google.

Nearly two-thirds of all new jobs created since 2010 require either high-level or medium-level digital skills.

This presents a challenge for many job seekers, as well as to America’s long-term economic security. People need good jobs, and the broader economy needs their energy and skills to support our future growth.

The company announced 3 new Google Career Certificates in the high-paying, high-growth career fields of Data Analytics, Project Management, and User Experience (UX) Design.

The programmes equip participants with the essential skills they need to get a job. No degree or prior experience is required to take the courses.

Since 2017, Google has helped 5 million Americans learn digital skills through Grow with Google.