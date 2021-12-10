Year Ender 2021: The year 2021 which was full of twists and turns, is coming to an end and it’s time to look back at all that happened. Just like every year, social media platforms are coming up with their year-ender lists, revealing what people talked and discussed the most this year. On Thursday, Google put out a video on its official YouTube Channel featuring the top searches. The listing of top google trends has revealed what Indians searched in the year 2021 across sports, news, entertainment, personalities, among other categories.Also Read - This Tweet by Virat Kohli is India's 'Most Liked Tweet of 2021' With 5.3 Lakh Likes | Can You Guess?

Cricket and health remained the topics that Indians searched for the most. Cricket took the top spot for all searches on Google, along with pandemic-related questions, because of the devastating Covid second wave. Indian users also showed tremendous interest in football, and googled words like Euro Cup and Copa America.

The top 5 searches were: Indian Premier League, CoWin, ICC T20 World Cup, Euro Cup and Tokyo Olympics. The commencement of the world’s largest vaccination drive in the world saw searches for COWIN and Covid Vaccine trending massively. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and Aryan Khan, son of Shahrukh Khan embroiled in a drugs case, were placed 9th and 10th in the list of overall top searches in India.

These were the top searches made by Indians in 2021:

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Cowin

ICC T20 World Cup

Euro Cup

Tokyo Olympics

COVID vaccine

Free Fire redeem code

Copa America

Neeraj Chopra

Aryan Khan

Because of the severity of COVID-19 in April-May 2021, a lot of people searched for vaccines, Covid tests, Covid hospitals, searches for oxygen cylinders near them.

Here are the top 10 ‘Near Me’ items Indians searched for in 2021:

COVID vaccine near me

COVID test near me

Food delivery near me

Oxygen cylinder near me

Covid hospital near me

Tiffin service near me

CT scan near me

Takeout restaurants near me

Fastag near me

Driving school near me

A majority of users in India also Googled how to register for a Covid-19 vaccine in India, how to download the vaccine certificate from CoWin and to increase the oxygen level for a Covid patient, given that the pandemic raged through all of 2021.

India’s Top ‘How to’ searches in 2021:

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine

How to download vaccination certificate

How to increase the oxygen level

How to link PAN with AADHAAR

How to make oxygen at home

How to buy dogecoin in India

How to make banana bread

How to check IPO allotment status

How to invest in bitcoin

How to calculate the percentage of marks

Top ‘What is’ searches in 2021: