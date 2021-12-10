Year Ender 2021: The year 2021 which was full of twists and turns, is coming to an end and it’s time to look back at all that happened. Just like every year, social media platforms are coming up with their year-ender lists, revealing what people talked and discussed the most this year. On Thursday, Google put out a video on its official YouTube Channel featuring the top searches. The listing of top google trends has revealed what Indians searched in the year 2021 across sports, news, entertainment, personalities, among other categories.Also Read - This Tweet by Virat Kohli is India's 'Most Liked Tweet of 2021' With 5.3 Lakh Likes | Can You Guess?
Cricket and health remained the topics that Indians searched for the most. Cricket took the top spot for all searches on Google, along with pandemic-related questions, because of the devastating Covid second wave. Indian users also showed tremendous interest in football, and googled words like Euro Cup and Copa America.
The top 5 searches were: Indian Premier League, CoWin, ICC T20 World Cup, Euro Cup and Tokyo Olympics. The commencement of the world’s largest vaccination drive in the world saw searches for COWIN and Covid Vaccine trending massively. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and Aryan Khan, son of Shahrukh Khan embroiled in a drugs case, were placed 9th and 10th in the list of overall top searches in India.
These were the top searches made by Indians in 2021:
- Indian Premier League (IPL)
- Cowin
- ICC T20 World Cup
- Euro Cup
- Tokyo Olympics
- COVID vaccine
- Free Fire redeem code
- Copa America
- Neeraj Chopra
- Aryan Khan
Because of the severity of COVID-19 in April-May 2021, a lot of people searched for vaccines, Covid tests, Covid hospitals, searches for oxygen cylinders near them.
Here are the top 10 ‘Near Me’ items Indians searched for in 2021:
- COVID vaccine near me
- COVID test near me
- Food delivery near me
- Oxygen cylinder near me
- Covid hospital near me
- Tiffin service near me
- CT scan near me
- Takeout restaurants near me
- Fastag near me
- Driving school near me
A majority of users in India also Googled how to register for a Covid-19 vaccine in India, how to download the vaccine certificate from CoWin and to increase the oxygen level for a Covid patient, given that the pandemic raged through all of 2021.
India’s Top ‘How to’ searches in 2021:
- How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine
- How to download vaccination certificate
- How to increase the oxygen level
- How to link PAN with AADHAAR
- How to make oxygen at home
- How to buy dogecoin in India
- How to make banana bread
- How to check IPO allotment status
- How to invest in bitcoin
- How to calculate the percentage of marks
Top ‘What is’ searches in 2021:
- What is black fungus
- What is the factorial of hundred
- What is Taliban
- What is happening in Afghanistan
- What is remdesivir
- What is the square root of 4
- What is steroid
- What is toolki
- What is Squid Game
- What is delta plus variant