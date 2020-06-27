Making his Instagram handle his performance arena, 21-year-old Delhi Police personnel Rajat Rathore recently grabbed eyeballs for his soulful rendition of ‘Teri Mitti‘ song, that turned him into a viral Internet sensation overnight. Originally sung by B Praak for the 2019 release, the song features Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar in the lead. While the writer of the song Manoj Muntashir, composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee and everyone else associated with the song had appreciated him, Rathore was eagerly waiting for the Kesari star’s validation. Also Read - TikToker Matching Steps With Grandma is The Cutest Thing You Should Begin Your Weekend With! WATCH

Dedicated to the frontline warriors who lost their lives amid COVID-19, the song grabbed 587.5k views on Twitter and Akshay could not stop gushing over it. Taking to his handle on the micro-blogging site, the Sooryavanshi actor re-shared it with his video message where he lauded the cop. The caption read, "Teri Mitti is a song which always gives me goosebumps, no matter how many times I hear it, this time was no different Heart suit Thank you Rajat ji for sharing. #CopThatSings 🙂 (sic)"

Having left his graduation at Ramjas College in 2017, Rathore joined the Delhi Police at the age of 19 years and wants to make a career in Bollywood. The video was recorded by his mother at their home in Delhi’s Bhajanpura and after Akshay’s reaction, the cop shared excitedly on Instagram, “Thnk you so much sir. Since my video went viral, i was waiting for this day. Can’t express what i am feeling right now . Me and my mother are big fan of yours (sic).”

Speaking to PTI, Rathore said enthusiastically, “I am happy that finally Akshay Kumar tweeted the video. I am eagerly waiting for a chance to make a career in Bollywood. I want to sing songs for Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.”