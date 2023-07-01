Watch: Bride Touches Groom’s Feet In Wedding Ritual, Social Media Loves Their Bond

Home

The clip shows a bride touching the groom's feet. The text in the clip read, "When your eight years relationship turns into reality". The caption was "Goosebumps moment".

The couple have been in a relationship for eight years, as per the clip. (Credits: Instagram)

In the realm of social media, certain moments possess an undeniable ability to encapsulate the true spirit of love and dedication. An Instagram video recently swiftly took the internet by storm, offering a heartwarming glimpse into a story that spanned an impressive eight-year journey. This clip serves as a powerful testament to the unwavering patience, commitment, and resilience demonstrated by the couple involved. It stands as a compelling reminder that love transcends boundaries and has the strength to endure the trials and tribulations. The Instagram video captures a ritual during a wedding ceremony. It showcases a heartwarming moment where the bride touched the feet of the groom.

What The Video Shows

This portrays the remarkable eight-year journey of the couple. This significant moment captures their mutual values and traditional ideals. It also hints at a long and cherished journey the duo has traversed together, marked by love, understanding, and unwavering commitment. Eight years of shared experiences, growth, and mutual support have culminated in this precious moment.

Fan Reactions

The video has deeply resonated with viewers, eliciting a profound emotional reaction. It tugs on the heart strings of not only individuals well-versed in Indian wedding customs but also anyone who is appreciative of the profound beauty of genuine relationships and the strength of shared principles. The comment section was inundated with fans expressing their thoughts and reactions, showering the post with a lot of appreciation.

“That’s great after eight years that much respect remains,” a user wrote.

“Indian culture,” commented another.

“The way she touched his feet and took a pause. Shows how much she wanted him,” an account wrote.

Some people found the clip to be “cute”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manisha | Bridal Makeup Artist 💄 (@brushstories)

Embracing Tradition

Through this symbolic act, the couple embraces tradition while embodying love, humility, and respect. This gesture, rooted in Indian culture, is an act of respect and reverence towards the partner. By taking part in this tradition, the couple not only pays homage to their cultural heritage but also reaffirms the values of humility, gratitude, and mutual respect. What are your thoughts about this clip?

