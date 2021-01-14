New Delhi: Gorakhpur Police is currently under the radar of internet trolls and being mocked online after it posted a digitally altered photo on their Twitter account on Sunday. In the edited image, a police constable and a murder accused can be seen standing beside each other with photoshopped masks on their faces. Also Read - Unable to Bear Separation from Lover, Girl Jumps off Court's Roof

The photo started facing flak online after the police department posted a photo with the caption that a murder accused was nabbed within 24 hours of the crime. The photo was posted at a time when physical distancing and wearing face masks is made compulsory in India owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In Uttar Pradesh, a fine of Rs 500 is also being imposed on people for not wearing a mask.

And, to keep up with the guidelines, the police team posted the edited image, but, netizens could not stop themselves from trolling the team for this act. As soon as netizens started trolling the police department for the altered image, the team deleted the photo.

Speaking on the issue, senior police officials said that an officer of the rank of Additional SP had been asked to investigate the matter and action will be taken against those responsible.