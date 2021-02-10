With Valentine’s Day just 4 days away, romance is in the air! Just like other couples in love, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and wife Dhanashree Verma also seem to be in a romantic mood as the duo is finally getting some quality time to spend together. Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal’s Wife Dhanashree Verma Dances to ‘Are Re Are Ye Kya Hua’ as She Enters Her Wedding - Watch

Enjoying his break from cricket, Chahal on Wednesday shared a picture with his partner on Instagram, in which they are seen in a mustard field– in typical Bollywood style. He captioned the picture as ‘Gori teri aankhein kahen’, in which Chahal and Dhanashree can be seen looking into each other’s eyes lovingly while sporting a heartfelt smile.

See the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

Notably, Chahal got married to choreographer Dhanashree Verma on December 22, 2020, after returning from the tour of Australia. The duo had got engaged in August last year, ahead of the IPL 2020. According to Verma, their relationship “started off as a student-teacher relationship in April” after Chahal had seen her dance videos on YouTube.”

“During the lockdown, Yuzi decided to learn a few new things, including dance. So, he got in touch with me and we started our classes. Slowly we became friends and sort of felt a connect,” Verma said.

Here are some other pictures of the couple:

The spinner was last seen in action when Haryana played Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 semi-final while his last appearance in Indian team was in Australia in the three-match T20I series last December. Chahal made his India debut in 2016 and has since played 54 ODIs and 45 T20Is in which he has taken combined 151 wickets including three five-wicket hauls as well. The 30-year-old is a IPL regular having played 99 matches so far and taken 121 wickets in them.