Gaya: With the government turning a deaf ear to their demands, people of Budhaul in Bihar's Gaya decided to take matters in their own hands and constructed a bridge that had been pending for almost 30 years.

After many failed efforts of appealing the government, the villagers collected money through donations, contributed materials and decided to construct the leftover work by themselves.

"We have been demanding the construction of this bridge but the government did not fulfil it. So the villagers decided to construct it themselves," said a local while speaking to ANI.

“Our demand is pending since 1992. Last year, three people died including two girls from drowning. Students, farmers were also facing problems to cross the river which why we had taken that task,” he added.

The 110 feet long and 12 ft wide bridge connects village Budhaul in Wazirganj and Madardih in Atri block. After completion of the bridge, the distance between these two villages would be reduced to just one kilometre from 15 km, reported The Times of India.

Following heavy rains in Pithoragarh district’s Sabha Gardi village, roads and bridges of the area were washed away by the Kali river, after which the local residents had to build a wooden bridge to carry on with their daily activities.

(With ANI inputs)