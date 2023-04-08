Home

Viral

Grandma Is Caught Between Computer Lingo And Their Old Meanings: Watch

Grandma Is Caught Between Computer Lingo And Their Old Meanings: Watch

An elderly woman visits a computer service centre and shares her problem with the engineer.

Generation gap!

Viral Video: Times change at certain intervals and with every interval there pops up a new generation of people who treat it in their own way and as required by the bigger changes around. As they adopt the new norms, the older generations more often tend to follow their own.

As this video shows an elderly woman visiting a computer service centre and sharing her problem with the engineer. She is having problems surfing the internet because of a cookie problem. Also, she has brought a jar of freshly baked cookies to help the engineer. She leaves the computer and the cookie jar with him as she is on her way to the butcher to get a spam filter.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by FunnymanPage @FunnymanPage with the caption, “Oh dear boomer!”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

That was funny as well as revealing. The terminology that we use for computers, smartphones, and other gadgets is very complex for the older generation and the starters.

Mouse was an animal, windows were an opening in the walls, a cookie (American English), or a biscuit (British English), was a sweet snack or dessert that was baked or cooked, the virus was an infectious agent that would affect people and make them sick, corrupt was used to refer to any dishonest person, python was a variety of snakes, and there are so many other examples.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.