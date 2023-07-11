Home

Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand’s Wit And Pun Leave Netizens In Splits: Check Here

Viswanathan Anand is showing the world a different side of his personality.

Viswanathan Anand is a five-time World Chess Champion. (Image: Twitter/@vishy64theking)

Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand: Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand is a well-known name amongst chess lovers and players across the world. He has done the country proud on the international stage many times.

Now he is showing the world a different side of his personality. The five-time World Chess Champion has proved to the world that behind his visible “solemn” persona there is a man who is brimming with wit, humor, and puns.

On Monday, while moderating a Twitter session called “Ask Vishy,” Anand took amusing questions and replied with very intelligent and witty answers.

This one stands out in particular.

A Twitter user @PadhleJay asked him, “Sir, my friend always takes away my queen, what to do? #AskVishy.” To which Anand replied, “In chess or in life?”

In chess or in life? https://t.co/29xaeSIupY — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) July 10, 2023

Must say that one was savage and not surprisingly had much social media in splits.

Talking about “Vishy”, which is his moniker, Viswanathan Anand was born Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu on 11 December 1969. He became the first grandmaster from India in 1988 and a five-time World Chess Champion.

He became the undisputed world champion in 2007.

