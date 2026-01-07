Home

Grandmother learns to make video call from granddaughter; shaking hands leave internet emotional; WATCH viral video

The shaking hands of grandmothers while learning to make a video call leave the internet emotional. Scroll down to see the viral video.

Grandmother learns to make video call from granddaughter; shaking hands leave internet emotional; WATCH viral video | Image: Instagram @chatori__amma (videograb)

Viral news: An emotional video has been making rounds on social media in which a granddaughter carefully teaches her grandmother the process to make a video call with patience. The heartwarming video has left the internet emotional. The clip has struck a chord online, and people have started sharing their best memories with their grandparents. In the viral video, the woman guides the grandmother slowly through the application, taking her step-by-step through the entire video call process. You can scroll down to see the video below.

Heartwarming moment between granddaughter and grandmother

The moment between grandmother and granddaughter has filled the hearts of every person watching the video online. The video features a granddaughter-grandmother duo in which the young woman patiently guides her grandmother to make a video call through an application. It’s evident that Grandmother’s hands were slightly shaking out of fear. However, the granddaughter named Ojasvi Chaturvedi acts as a patient teacher to direct her grandmother on every step.

Viral video of granddaughter teaching her grandmother to do video call

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chatori Amma (@chatori__amma)

The video was shared by an Instagram user named Chatori Amma. It has garnered over 1.6 million views and more than 80,000 likes.

How are people reacting?

The internet has loved the video and people have been sharing their emotional reactions. One user commented, “This reminds me of the time when I taught my dadi how to use smartphones”, and another wrote, “i can tell those shivering hands have loved so hard.”

The video has gone viral as people have started reminiscing about the best memories with their grandparents. Some talked about the stories that their grandparents narrated to them while going to sleep, and others shared how they also updated their grandparents with the latest technology and features.

