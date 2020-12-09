In an exciting news for space enthusiasts, two of the biggest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, will come together for the first time in 800 years, just a few days before Christmas. On December 21, which also happens to be the winter solstice, the two planets in our solar system will appear to almost merge in Earth’s night sky, so much so that they’ll appear as a brilliantly bright ‘double planet’. Also Read - Great Conjunction: Jupiter-Saturn to Come Very Close on December 21 After Nearly 400 Years

Because the planets will be so close together near Christmas, it’s also being called the “Christmas Star. Over the next two weeks, the two planets will inch closer to each other until they’re only a tenth of a degree apart in the night sky, which is roughly the same thickness as a coin, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration ( NASA).

The last time such a December conjunction took place was back in 1226 and the planets won’t be this close again until March 15, 2080.

“The problem for this Great Conjunction is that it occurred very near sunset, so the Sun’s glare most likely obscured the pair of planets. The last observable time these planets were this close was the year 1226,” said Seth Mayo, curator of astronomy at the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Daytona Beach.

When can you watch it?

The event will be visible from anywhere on Earth given the skies are clear. So, you do not really need a telescope or binoculars to experience the rare phenomenon. However, if you do have one, they will only enhance the viewing experience and you’ll be able to zoom in and watch Jupiter’s four moons — Europa, Io, Callisto and Ganymede.

If you live in the northern hemisphere, you can observe this planetary conjunction setting in the southwestern sky, shortly after sunset. ”They will be so close together that you will be able to see them in one eyepiece of a telescope”, says Andrew Jacob, curator at Sydney Observatory.

“You would be lucky to see this once in a lifetime,” he says.

You can also watch a livestream of the Great Conjunction of 2020 below, courtesy of Lowell Observatory. So don’t miss it!