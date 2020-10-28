New Delhi: In the past few months, India has experienced a series of frequent earthquakes, raising fears and speculation among people that the worst is yet to come. And it seems more disaster is in store as a new study has warned that the entire Himalayan arc is poised to produce a sequence of great earthquakes. Also Read - Naagin 5 September 26, 2020 Written Update: Mayuri Makes Plan To Kill Bani Through Veer, Hallucinates Jay To Kill Adi Naagin

The next big quake of the magnitude of 8 or above may occur during our lifetimes, according to the study which reviewed geological, historical, and geophysical data. Also Read - Naagin 5 September 20, 2020 Written Update: Jay Along With Mayuri To Kill Adi Naagin?

Major cities along and close to the Himalayan frontal thrust include Chandigarh and Dehradun in India; and Kathmandu, Nepal. The human toll of such an event in the densely populated countries across the arc is likely to be unprecedented, the researchers said. Also Read - Naagin 5 September 19, 2020 Written Update: Veer-Bani Get Married, Bani to Take Revenge For Jay's Death

The study notes that the sequence of future Himalayan earthquakes could be similar to the great earthquakes that occurred in the twentieth century along the Aleutian subduction zone, which extends from the Gulf of Alaska to Kamchatka in Russian Far East.

“The entire Himalayan arc extending from the eastern boundary of Arunachal Pradesh (India) in the east to Pakistan (in the west) has in the past been the source of great earthquakes,” study author Steven G. Wesnousky said.

What is the reason?

According to a 2018 report, earthquakes hitting densely populated mountainous regions, such as the Himalaya, are bigger in magnitude because of a fast tectonic-plate collision.

The faster they collide, the cooler the temperatures and the larger the areas that generate earthquakes.

(With PTI inputs)