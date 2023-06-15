Home

Viral

Viral Video: The Great Khali Showcases Adorable Dance Moves on ‘Obsessed’ Song; Internet Goes Wild

Viral Video: The Great Khali Showcases Adorable Dance Moves on ‘Obsessed’ Song; Internet Goes Wild

In the clip, Khali can be seen wearing a white sleeveless shirt and dancing to the beats of the popular Punjabi song "Obsessed."

Great Khali danced to the beats of the wildly popular Punjabi song, "Obsessed." | Photo Instagram/ @thegreatkhali

If you love scrolling through your social media, there are chances that you have come across several funny memes featuring the former WWE wrestler, The Great Khali. He has gained a decent following for his entertaining videos, and his followers appreciate his dance skills and his takes on viral challenges.

On the same note, let’s talk about his recent video that has been making rounds on the internet. In the clip, Khali can be seen wearing a white sleeveless shirt and dancing to the beats of the popular Punjabi song “Obsessed.” The energy and cuteness the former wrestler brings to his performance are heartwarming. As the music begins, Khali executes the hook step of the track, showcasing his dancing skills. Surprisingly, the wrestler’s timing is impeccable and perfectly synchronized with the catchy rhythm of the song. His adorable expressions add a touch of charm to his performance.

You may like to read

Watch The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Khali (@thegreatkhali)

The engaging dance moves of the former wrestler, along with his endearing expressions, on this trending song have captivated the hearts of social media users. The clip indeed showcases his versatility beyond the wrestling ring and his ability to bring a big smile to the faces of his audience.

Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 656,000 views and received more than 82,500 likes. It has also prompted Instagram users to share their thoughts in the comments section.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Sir, this is incredibly cute!” Instagram user commented.

“Haha, you look absolutely adorable, sir!”

“Sir, become the judge of Dance India Dance,” a user joked.

“Lip Sync op, expressions op, song gopi,” commented a user.

Sir give your haters a flying kiss,” another commented.

“Khali sir is here and now the career of tiktokers is in danger,” said the user.

“Amazing dance moves sir, god bless you,” commented an Instagram user.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.