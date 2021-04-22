Greater Noida: With city spaces silent due to Covid-19 restrictions, seems like animals are reclaiming public spaces again. On Thursday, a herd of Nilgai was spotted near Omaxe Palm Greens Society in Greater Noida, the video of which is going viral. This seems to be a Deja-vu moment as last year too, a Nilgai was spotted outside The Great India Place, one of the popular shopping malls located in Noida. Also Read - 18-Foot-Long Indian Python Swallows New-Born 'Nilgai' in UP's Fatehpur, Villagers Rush to Witness Rare Sight

The 41-second video shared by a resident shows nilagais casually strolling along the boundary wall of a high-rise building, as the person speaking in the video films the rare event.

Watch the video here:

On April 20, Uttar Pradesh government imposed a total lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays (weekend lockdown) until further orders as coronavirus cases continue rising in the state. The administration also extended the night curfew in Noida and Greater Noida till April 30.

Last year too, when India had gone into lockdown, many animals were spotted on the locked-down streets, as Indians remained indoors.

Three Sambar deer were spotted walking on the streets, while an elephant was captured in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun. A civet was seen in Kerala’s Kozhikode, while Olive Ridley Turtles came ashore a beach in Odisha. Elephants, leopards, peacocks took over the roads– pointing out how animals reclaim their spaces the first chance they get.