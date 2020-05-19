Mumbai: The recently-released Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok produced by Anushka Sharma has become the desi viewer’s new binge-watch obsession, and the memes inspired by the show have become a rage on social media. Also Read - 'Welcome Back, Hero': Maharashtra DGIPR Hails 29-Year-Old Corona Warrior Who Conquered COVID-19 And Resumed Duty With Mumbai Police

Inspired by this haunting crime thriller, Mumbai police too has been churning out creative memes to spread awareness and today’s post also makes a reference to a popular dialogue in the show.

In the first episode, Inspector Hathiram Choudhary explains that the whole world is divided into three Loks -‘Swarg Lok’, ‘Dharti Lok’, and ‘Pataal Lok.’ Giving the dialogue a witty twist, Mumbai police added a fourth Lok- ‘Grih-Lok’ hinting that’s where people need to stay at the moment.

“Grih-Lok is the safest! #GrihLokIsTrending #StayHome #staysafe,” they captioned it. Check out the tweet:

Impressed by the strong meme game, netizens praised Mumbai police for their creativity to drive home the message.

Yaar kudos to the person who makes these meme messages 👏🏽👏🏽 — vaishali p (@vaish1412) May 19, 2020

@MumbaiPolice your messages are so creative. It helps me stay calm at home in the lockdown 😃. Thank you for keeping us entertained. — Priyanka Das (@Priyank17845570) May 19, 2020

It's high time for you guys to change your name to meme police. — Nanda Gopal 🇮🇳 (@_CappedCrusader) May 19, 2020

Earlier too, Mumbai Police had shared another message regarding the menace of fake news using dialogue from ‘Paatal Lok’.

”When fake news peddlers are asked – where did you get this ‘exclusive’ news from?,” the post was captioned.

When fake news peddlers are asked – where did you get this ‘exclusive’ news from?#NewsFromPaatalLok #ExposeFakeNews pic.twitter.com/SvHSgp4oJR — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 17, 2020

Helmed by NH10 and Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma and produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok features Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee.

It explores the dark bylanes of immortality and delves into the four estates of democracy surrounded in ancient realms Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld).