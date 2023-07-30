Home

Viral Video: Grizzly Bear Takes A Refreshing Dip In Backyard Pool To Beat US Heatwave

Grizzly Bear Takes A Refreshing Dip In Backyard Pool To Beat US Heatwave. | Photo: @Burbank Police Department

Viral Video: Several parts of the United States are witnessing extreme temperatures and severe humidity, leading people to restrict themselves from going out in broad daylight. Not only US citizens, but animals there are also dealing with the extensive and unbearable heat in the month of July.

While people can beat the heat with air conditioners, the animals living in the wild are totally exposed to the sun.

Amid intensifying heat, a chilling video has surfaced from California that tickles the funny bones of the netizens. A video of a black bear taking a refreshing dip in a backyard swimming pool to escape the heat has been doing rounds on the internet.

The Burbank Police Department shared the video on its Instagram handle, and it quickly caught the attention of netizens.

Watch The Video Here

The police department wrote, “This bear is beating the heat in Burbank! Officers are on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighborhood before taking a dip to cool off.”

Posted a day ago, the video has accumulated over 25,000 views on Instagram and the numbers are increasing. The video has also prompted Insta users to express their thoughts in the comment section.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Offer that man a beer or something what kind of manners they have on that house,” an Instagram user joked.

“Too smart. After we put too much carbon in the atmosphere and change the wheater temperature, we should offer a pool to some bears, at least,” the second user commented.

“This is an invasion of privacy. Leave that bear alone,” the third user wrote.

“He’s just cooling off in the heat, so be kind to him,” the fourth user wrote.

“Poor thing it just wants to stay cool. Don’t hurt it,” the fifth user urged.

As severe heatwaves grip parts of the United States, with temperatures soaring above 45 degrees Celsius, the video captures a grizzly bear deciding to take a break and go for an afternoon swim. The bear is seen happily splashing around in the pool to cool off.

