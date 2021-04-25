A groom from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district is being hailed as a hero in his village for his ten-kilometre journey on a bicycle to reach his bride’s house for the wedding. The groom, Vinay Kumar, along with his friends, took his baraat from Bojhi village to Rajgarh village and this journey has become his ticket to fame as photos and videos of him cycling along with all ‘baraatis’ on cycle, wearing face shields and face masks is going viral on social media. Also Read - Delhi Govt's Jantasamvad Website to Provide Real-time Update on Availability of Hospital Beds for COVID-19 Patients. Check Details

And, after he reached the bride’s village on the bicycle along with the limited ‘baraatis’, the local people praised him for his unique ‘baraat’ idea and some of them were also seen clicking photographs and shooting videos. Also Read - Meet Delhi's 'Ambulance Man' who Helps Cremate COVID-19 Victims When Everyone Else Refuses to Even Touch Them

Speaking to media, Kumar said, “I wanted to give a clear message that social distancing is important. This would not have been possible in a car or bus so we cycled to the bride’s house. This is my way of fighting against the second wave of Corona.” Also Read - Uber for Birds? Video of a Seagull Sitting and Flying on Top of Another Goes Viral | Watch

Vinay’s family members said, they took the decision to check unnecessary expenses during the pandemic and create awareness about environment conservation. They invited limited number of guests to adhere to social distancing. Vinay works in a private factory in Pratapgarh and actively participates in environment awareness campaigns.

Ajay Krantikari, head of Paryawaran Sena, an organization working for environment protection, said, “We have been constantly promoting the concept of ‘green weddings’ in villages, blocks and cities across the country. In the Corona wave, a limited number of ‘baraatis’ peddled from one village to another to spread the message of social distancing and wearing of masks.”

All the baraatis were wearing masks and maintaining adequate distance from each other while cycling from Bojhi village to Rajgarh. In fact, it was Krantikari, who convinced Vinay and his family members to ride a bicycle to the bride’s home. Krantikari said that more and more people are joining the Harit Vivah campaign across the state.