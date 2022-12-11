Groom Enters Wedding On Bike With Pet Dog, Melts Hearts Online. Watch Viral Video

The video shows Pol entering his wedding on a motorbike, all dressed in his wedding attire.

VIRAL VIDEO OF GROOM ENTERING WEDDING WITH PET DOG

Trending News: Even on his wedding day, this man did not forget his ‘best friend’. Darshan Nandu Pol, recently took to his Instagram to share a video from his wedding which won many hearts online.

The video shows Pol entering his wedding on a motorbike, all dressed in his wedding attire. Along with him is his pet dog, who is also dressed in a deep red colour for the wedding. They both enter the venue to a round of hoots and laughs. Meanwhile, wedding guests can also be seen watching the scene from behind in awe and glee.

“Like A Boss,” the caption of Pol’s post read. The video has since gone viral, with Pol’s Instagram post amassing over 2,66,000 likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF GROOM ENTERING WEDDING WITH PET DOG HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darshan Nandu Pol (@supremebakarwadi)

The video melted people’s hearts across the internet, with lots of love coming in for both Pol and his pet pooch. “Har dogs ko aisi family mile (May every dog get such a family),” one user wrote. “This is how u do it,” another user wrote. Yet another user wrote, “god bless the entire family!”

(With ANI inputs)