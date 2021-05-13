Pune: In a bid to help patients suffering from COVID-19 in Maharashtra’s Pune, a group of auto drivers from the city has started a unique initiative named ‘Jugaad Ambulance’ which is meant to ferry the people fighting the deadly virus. The auto drivers have turned their 3-wheeler into auto ambulances with oxygen support. Speaking to news agency ANI, the group leader who started the initiative said that the ‘jugaad ambulance’ has been started to help people who are facing difficulties in finding beds in hospitals. Also Read - Viral Video: 95-Year-Old Covid Patient Grooves to Garba, Internet Loves Her Fighting Spirit | Watch

"These oxygen cylinders can last up to 6-7 hours. We have a helpline number through which patients contact us. We have trained our drivers on how to give oxygen to patients and they also take full precautions. We also have a doctors team," said Kshirsagar.

"People who are suffering from Covid-19 were finding it difficult to get a bed in the hospitals, so we have installed oxygen support in three autos to help them," he added.

Meanwhile, the daily tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continued to rise on Wednesday with 46,781 new cases and 816 more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours taking the caseload and death toll to 5,226,710 and 78,007 respectively, according to the state health department's bulletin. As many as 58,805 recoveries were recorded on Wednesday taking the total recoveries past 4.6 million. The recovery rate is currently at 88.01 per cent.