Dubai: A group of women have been arrested after they were filmed posing naked on a balcony in Dubai. Pictures and videos of the incident which went viral, showed over a dozen naked women lined up on a balcony in the city’s upmarket Marina neighbourhood in broad daylight on Saturday. Traditionally a conservative country, the stunt has come as a huge shock in the Muslim-majority UAE and rattled authorities. Soon as the videos caught the attention of the police, they arrested the group of women on charges of public debauchery. Also Read - Woman Stripped Naked, Beaten With Sticks by in-Laws in Odisha Over Non-payment of Dowry

Meanwhile, state-linked newspaper The National reported that the video appeared to be a “publicity stunt”, but didn’t elaborate any further.

According to an Associated Press report, violations of the public decency law in the United Arab Emirates, including for nudity and other ‘lewd behaviour’, carry penalties of up to six months in prison and a 5,000 dirham (1,360 US dollars) fine. Sharing pornographic material is also punishable with jail time and hefty fines under the country’s laws – based on Islamic law, or Shariah.

As per Dubai Police, a criminal case has been registered against the arrested people, and they have been referred to the public prosecutor for further legal action.

“Such unacceptable behaviours do not reflect the values and ethics of Emirati society,” a Dubai police statement said. ”A criminal case has been registered against the arrested, and they have been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action,” the statement added.