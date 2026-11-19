GTA 6 craze in India: boAt, Influish announce paid holiday for employees on Nov 19, allow staff to enjoy Vice City

Several companies in India are giving employees a paid holiday or special leave on November 19 to celebrate the launch of GTA 6. From boAt to Chennai-based Interior design firm Inde by ChairsCarte, businesses are finding unusual ways to let their staff enjoy one of the most anticipated video game releases in over a decade.

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GTA 6 craze in India: boAt, Influish announce paid holiday for employees on Nov 19, allow staff to enjoy Vice City (Image:X.com)

The excitement surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has reached workplaces, with several companies giving employees a day off so they can enjoy the much-awaited video game on Thursday 19. After more than 13 years since the release of GTA 5, the latest game in Rockstar Games’ popular Grand Theft Auto series has finally arrived. While millions of fans are looking forward to exploring its fictional world, some lucky employees will not have to worry about work commitments today.

Several companies in India and other countries have announced paid holidays, optional leave and even temporary office closures to mark the occasion. The unusual move has turned the game’s release into a workplace celebration.

GTA 6 holiday: Indian companies join the trend

Among the Indian companies celebrating the launch is interior design firm Inde by ChairsCarte. The company has announced a holiday on November 19 for all its employees, interns and freelancers. Founder and CEO Kishore Shanmugam shared the decision on Instagram, explaining that the Grand Theft Auto series has been part of the team’s childhood memories.

The company recalled playing older versions of the game, including Vice City and GTA 5, and said it did not want to treat the long-awaited launch as an ordinary working day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inde (@indebychairscarte)

Another company, Influish, has also announced a paid holiday for its entire workforce of around 50 employees. The company has made an additional arrangement for those who do not own a PlayStation 5. Such employees can visit the office and use its gaming setup to play GTA 6.

Consumer electronics company boAt has also joined the celebrations by offering employees an optional day off on November 19. Its social media announcement carried the message, “Out of office. Into Vice City”, confirming that employees could take a break to enjoy the game.

Your KRA is updated to completing missions and side quests https://t.co/x1xSmUIPqU — boAt (@RockWithboAt) November 18, 2026

GTA 6 launch: Logitech offers paid leave to 7,000 employees

The gaming excitement is not restricted to Indian workplaces. Several international companies have also introduced special arrangements for their employees. Computer accessories manufacturer Logitech has announced a paid holiday initiative called ‘Logi Game Day’ for around 7,000 employees worldwide.

Under the initiative, employees and interns can take one paid day off to play any video game of their choice. The benefit is not limited to GTA 6, although the company has clearly referred to the excitement surrounding its launch.

Japanese gaming company Pocketpair, which developed the popular game Palworld, has announced a five-day holiday for its employees from November 19 to November 23. The company has jokingly described the break as an urgent business trip to Vice City, the fictional city that features in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Companies in US and Canada announce office closures

Some businesses have gone a step further by announcing temporary shutdowns after receiving a large number of leave requests from employees.

California-based Burger Motorsports has announced that it will suspend operations for November 19. The company said it received an unusually high number of requests from employees who wanted to take leave on the day GTA 6 launches.

Canadian truck manufacturer Edison Motors has also decided to close its operations for two days, Thursday and Friday. The decision came after several employees expressed interest in taking time off to play the new game.

US Army offers four-day break to eligible soldiers

Even the US Army has found a way to connect the GTA 6 launch with its personnel. In August, the US Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, based at Fort Stewart in Georgia, announced a special four-day pass for eligible soldiers who sign a reenlistment agreement between August 1 and November 14.

The arrangement allows qualifying soldiers to enjoy the game’s release after completing the required reenlistment formalities.

Why is GTA 6 creating so much excitement?

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video game releases in recent years. Its predecessor, GTA 5, arrived in September 2013 and went on to become one of the most successful entertainment products ever released.

The new game will take players back to Vice City, a fictional location inspired by Miami. However, this time, the action will extend across the wider fictional state of Leonida.

The story will follow two main characters, Jason and Lucia, who find themselves caught up in a criminal conspiracy. Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.