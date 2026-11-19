GTA 6 Craze: Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has officially hit the consoles, and the fans have gone crazy after seeing the graphics of the much-awaited update. Several players have noticed unexpected details across the fictional state of Leonida and started sharing them on social media platforms. Among several clips, a short clip of the game’s protagonist, Jason Duval, running into a furious cat passenger while stealing its owner’s car has become the talk of the town.
In GTA 6, Jason steals a man’s car with a cat in the backseat.
While driving, the cat jumps on him, and he throws it out of the car before continuing to drive. https://t.co/MoJQCqUFje
— GTA 6 Updates (@gtasix_) November 18, 2026
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