Viral News: Two lovers in rain don't need an umbrella, goes a saying. Luxury fashion brand Gucci and sportswear giant Adidas AG probably took the saying literally and have designed an umbrella that doesn't stop rain is made only to save you from the sun's rays and is called a "sun umbrella". And guess what's the price? It will cost you something around Rs 1.27 lakh. However, the umbrella has not gone down well with many who have criticised Gucci and Adidas for their recent collab where they designed a 'sun umbrella'. According to the umbrella's description on Gucci's website, it is "not waterproof and is meant for sun protection or decorative use".

The parasol is set to be sold in China by Gucci and Adidas for 11,100 yuan (Rs 1.27 lakh) (£1,329) ($1,644). Ahead of its launch next month, the Gucci x Adidas umbrella is being promoted online.

However, the two brands are facing backlash in China for designing an umbrella that does not stop the rain. A hashtag on Chinese social media platform Weibo against the leaky umbrella has so far had more than 140 million views.

A user called the parasol “a very big but useless fashion statement”. Another user said, “As long as I’m poor, they won’t be able to trick me into paying for this.”

Many users also understood why the product may still be appealing with China being a key market for leading luxury brands.

A Gucci spokesperson told Beijing-based magazine Caijing that the product was “not recommended for use as an everyday umbrella”. They added that it had “good collector’s value and is suitable for use as a daily accessory”.