New Delhi: Inspired by Indian culture, Italian fashion house Gucci recently launched its new ‘range of kaftans’. However, the exorbitant price of the garment which seems to be heavily inspired by a basic Indian Kurta has left Desi Twitter appalled. Notably, the ‘floral embroidery organic linen kaftan’ ranges from USD 2,100 (Rs 1.5 lakh) to USD 3,500 (Rs 2.5 lakh) and the whopping price has left Indians in disbelief. Also Read - As Divorce Rates Rise, Goa to Make Premarital Counselling Mandatory, Twitter Says 'Politicians Need to be Counseled First'

A Twitter user shared the picture of the kaftan and said, ”Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I’ll get the same thing for 500 bucks.” See the picture here:

Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I’ll get the same thing for 500 bucks 💀 pic.twitter.com/Opw2mO5xnV — nalayak (@samisjobless) June 1, 2021

The description for the floral embroidery organic linen kaftan on Gucci’s website reads, “Crafted from organic linen, this kaftan is enriched with floral embroidery and self-tile tassels. First introduced as part of Gucci’s 1996 collection, the kaftan continues to be an integral part of the House aesthetic while evolving in new materials and modern details. Unexpected layering with tracksuit pieces define a whole new way to interpret the garment, giving it a surprising twist.”

Meanwhile, the description for the silk kaftan reads, “Filled with ‘60s and ‘70s influences, the kaftan reinterprets the aesthetic of the hippie movement with a new take on relaxed garments in light fabrics. For this new iteration, the emblematic Interlocking G motif mixes with a stripe chain print elevating the ivory silk fabric.”

Desi Twitter couldn’t believe it and said that they can easily get this kurta in couple of hundred bucks. Trolling Gucci, one user wrote, ”u’ll literally get 50 kurtas like this in wholesale for less than 1.5K,” while another jokingly said, ”Sarojini Nagar se 250rs Mai milega dost.”

Just proves that white people will buy anything if it’s branded. — Feroza Anjum (@AnjumFeroz1) June 1, 2021

My mom can make the same design shall I start selling those to Gucci ? 🙂 — nalayak (@samisjobless) June 1, 2021

i am not giving even 1 rupee extra than 150 for this — 𝗽𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗷 // 𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 (@__chandniii__) June 2, 2021

Sarojini Nagar se 250rs Mai milega dost. — Shivleen (@shivleenk11) June 2, 2021

u can bargain this for 100 rupees in any random street market https://t.co/i7ztAS9kN3 — v (@louisgayculture) June 2, 2021

A luxury fashion house based in Florence, Italy, Gucci caters to affluent people and has products ranging from handbags, footwear and clothes to make-up, accessories and fragrances.