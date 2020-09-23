Designer brands often shock us with their ridiculously high prices and now, luxury fashion brand Gucci has launched new grass-stained jeans at a jaw-dropping price! Also Read - How to Style Different Types of Jeans to Look Super-Cool?

Launched for its fall/winter 2020 collection, Gucci is selling the jeans for a whopping $1200, (Rs 88,000 approximately), which has left the internet baffled. A New York Post report states that the brand is also selling denim overalls with the same “grass stain” for $1400, that is Rs 1.02 lakhs approximately!

Check it out:

Gucci Debuts $1,200 Jeans Designed with Grass Stains Around the Knees​ https://t.co/SvK2HSonRX — People (@people) September 21, 2020

According to Gucci’s website, the grunge-inspired, wide-leg denim is made from organic cotton “specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect.”

“Gucci explores new takes on the cult fabric, reinterpreting it with different designs and washing techniques that blur the line between vintage and contemporary,” the company adds.

Well, the exorbitant price has left the internet surprised and confused, with many taking a dig by saying that they have made a huge mistake by discarding their old, dirty, and worn-out jeans.

One person wrote on Twitter: “These were literally my jeans when I was a kid. Now they’re going to be a fashion statement.”

Another wrote, ”“You can create your own version by rolling around in your garden in a pair of ill-fitting jeans.”

Here are some other reactions:

Gucci selling grass stained jeans for £600. They weren't Gucci but as a kid playing Football with mates I had many pairs of trousers that looked like that, at a fraction of the price. pic.twitter.com/CT012r5N86 — Andrew (@officialDB3K) September 22, 2020

Gucci is gone mad with these grass stained jeans. £600 when I can do it for free in my garden????? pic.twitter.com/XWcJf36xbi — 𝕜𝕚𝕞𝕫𝕚𝕟𝕙𝕠 (@kfjoanes) September 22, 2020

Could have made a fortune off me old jeans if my mother had kept hold of them 😑 https://t.co/IL8ulPLvCT — There’sOnlyOneJL (@JLKondabeka) September 21, 2020

and this is called making money off of stupid people https://t.co/ykADT5JB0O — liv🤠🤩🦋💞🌺✨ (@liivpezzulo) September 22, 2020

What do you think?