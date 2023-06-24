Home

‘Ghost’ Cow Bags Guinness World Record For Performing Tricks | Watch

Viral Video: The Guinness World Records shared the news yesterday by sharing a video of Ghost on its official YouTube channel.

GWR shared a video that shows a cow named Ghost performing ten tricks in just 60 seconds. | Photo: GWR Twitter

Guinness World Records (GWR) doesn’t just recognise human achievements but also includes adorable animals that have completed astonishing feats. Many domesticated animals such as dogs, cats, parrots, rabbits, and even guinea pigs have secured world records in the book for their impressive tricks. However, it’s quite extraordinary to imagine a cow setting a world record by performing 10 tricks in just 60 seconds. Breaking the boundaries of stereotypes, a cow named Ghost has amazed the world by successfully executing these 10 different tricks within the given time frame. The tricks include actions like ‘fist bump’ and ‘kiss’.

The news of Ghost’s remarkable feat was shared by Guinness World Records yesterday through a video posted on their official YouTube channel. “Despite suffering from slight stage fright, Ghost the cow, with the assistance of her human companion Megan Reimann in Nebraska, USA, managed to establish the record for the most tricks performed by a cow in one minute,” they wrote in the caption.

The video showcases Ghost performed performing tricks such as “Stay in a place”, “spin”, “Bell touch”, “head nod”, and many more with the help of its owner. For performing every tricks the cattle gets a delicious treat.

Watch Ghost performing tricks

GWR also shared the ghost’s adorable picture with wings on its official Twitter handle with the captain, “Horse trainer Megan Reimann has trained her clever cow to do an impressive array of tricks.”

Horse trainer Megan Reimann has trained her clever cow to do an impressive array of tricks 🐮https://t.co/8GpOTy14gq — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 23, 2023

The world record book also published a blog that provides further details about this remarkable record achieved by the cow. They mentioned that Ghost’s human companion, Reimann, shared that the cow can perform a ‘large and continually expanding’ range of tricks, including the ability to differentiate between colours. “I realized Ghost was extraordinary from the moment I laid eyes on her. At that moment, I decided she was going to accomplish something extraordinary,” she added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.