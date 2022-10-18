Trending News: Monday is that dreaded day which sneaks up on you, ending everything that is nice about a week a.k.a., the weekend. It’s that day of the week when you wake up with the irritating sound of the alarm, and just lie in bed till you’re late, which forces you to rush through breakfast, all because after a nice, relaxing weekend the motivation to go to school, college and office is seriously lacking.Also Read - Viral Video: Buffalo Herd Tosses Lion Cub In The Air With Their Horns Like Football. Watch

Garfield has been saying it for years, “I hate Mondays,” and now the Guinness World Records has accepted the fact and “officially” declared it the “worst day of the week”. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Hilariously Mimics Cheerleaders During Cricket Match By Dancing With Pom Poms

Recognising the sheer gloom that the day brings, Guinness World Records (GRW) took to Twitter and officially presented Monday the accolade of being the worst day of the week. Also Read - Viral Video: Crocodile Bites Baby Elephant's Trunk, His Herd Comes To Save Him. Watch

“We’re officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week” -Definitely Guinness world records pic.twitter.com/NAVYVFVoVw — GummyDummy (@Gummy__Dummy) October 17, 2022

Predictably the record is absent from the “official site with ultimate record-breaking facts & achievements”. However, Twitter users are wholeheartedly in favour of this “monumental” record.

The tweet already has 78,000 likes and more than 10,000 retweets. Twitterati also commented with some witty responses and spoiler alert almost everyone agrees with the award.

HERE’S HOW TWITTER REACTED TO IT:

took you long enough — Red the Angry Bird (@AngryBirds) October 17, 2022 ×

It took you this long to acknowledge that? pic.twitter.com/jo6eCMzWhR — Ogaga Abraham Adadhe (@AbrahamAdadheAA) October 18, 2022 ×

Petition for Mondays to be banned so after the next Monday we will be Tuesday , we ban that also because it following Sunday , so Everyday After Sunday will be banned and we only have a Sunday — OBIdient Apartment (@israel_abah) October 17, 2022 ×

That feeling of Sunday evening is much more worst than Monday morning — Piyu ‍⚕️ Nutrition Jeevi (@PiyuNair) October 17, 2022 ×

Question. Since when wasn’t Monday the worst day of the week in the first place? — Rina⁷ (@Jinyakookie) October 17, 2022 ×

Question. Since when wasn’t Monday the worst day of the week in the first place? — Rina⁷ (@Jinyakookie) October 17, 2022 ×

Humans: Creates days in week including Monday

Proceeds to call Monday as the worst day — Ayan^Vaidya (@vaidya_ayan) October 17, 2022 ×

Do you like Mondays?