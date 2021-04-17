Covid-19 Doctors Dance Video: Doctors and hospitals are under pressure once again due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India. But healthcare workers are still putting in their best efforts to treat coronavirus patients even while risking infection to themselves. Also Read - Elderly Couple Reunites After a Long Time Apart. Viral Video Will Melt Your Heart | Watch

Now, a video has surfaced where staff of a private hospital in Gujarat are trying to cheer up COVID patients by dancing. The video is from Parul Sevashram Hospital in Vadodara.

Several doctors were seen exercising and dancing on the song and even encouraging patients to repeat the steps while sitting.

Some patients enthusiastically joined the doctors by either standing to dance or by dancing as much as they could while sitting on their beds. A few patients were also seen recording the dance performance on their phones.

In the video, doctors and nurses could be seen dancing in the COVID ward while wearing PPE kits. The hospital staff was dancing to an inspirational song ‘Sochna Kya, Jo Bhi Hoga Dekha Jayega…’ from the 1990 Sunny Deol movie ‘Ghayal’.

The hit song was composed by Bappi Lahiri and sung by Kumar Sanu, Asha Bhosle and Shabbir Kumar.

Watch the video below:

Along with the patients, the song and dance also cheered up social media users who saw this heartwarming video. The video has gone viral with thousands of views on Twitter and Instagram.

The same video was posted on Instagram where many netizens showered praise on the corona warriors for entertaining patients. Actor Tiger Shroff also loved the video and dropped some heart emojis in the comments.

With restrictions being imposed again and COVID cases shooting up, anxiety among people is also increasing. Everyone can surely use a small dose of positivity to cheer themselves up, no matter how hard the times get.

Here are the beautiful lyrics of the song:

Sochna kya joh bhi hoga dekha jayega… (Why think about it, we’ll face whatever happens)

Kal ke liye aaj ko na khona (Don’t lose today for tomorrow)

Aaj yeh na kal aayega… (Today will not come again tomorrow)

Joh hona hoga, hoga wohi. Sochke tu kya payega? (Whatever has to happen, will happen. What will you achieve by worrying about it?)