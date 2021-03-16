Ahmedabad: It is a well-known fact that Indians are obsessed with fair skin. Indian women, especially are at the receiving end of this unfair and biased expectation of being slim and fair, examples of which are routinely seen in matrimonial advertisements. In one such case, a 23-year-old woman from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad recently filed a case against her husband and in-laws for beating and abandoning her because she wasn’t slim and fair, Times of India reported. Also Read - Mumbai Man Threatens Woman for Feeding Stray Dogs, Says 'I'll Slap You' | Watch Viral Video

The woman has alleged that ever since her wedding in 2008, her husband and in-laws kept harrassing her for dowry. After her parents were unable to satisfy them, her in-laws including the husband began beating her over petty issues and mocked her ‘bad appearance’. They kept taunting her that she was fat, dark, and ugly and her husband even compared her to his girlfriend who was ‘pretty, slim, and fair’. Not only that, he also complained and harassed her for not making good food.

“My husband used to taunt me that I was dark, fat, and ugly. He used to tell me that his girlfriend was pretty, slim, and fair. Whenever I protested, he used to beat me and even his family members provoked him to beat me,” she said in her complaint.

In the FIR, the woman alleged that whenever she protested against his actions, he thrashed her brutally, and his family members further provoked him to do so. The woman also mentioned that her husband and his family considered her as bad omen saying that she does not have any brother and believed that she would not be able to give birth to a baby boy. Her in-laws also threatened her with severe consequences if she gave birth to a girl child.