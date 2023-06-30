Home

Gujarat Man Chases Away Lion Who Attacked His Cow, Video Viral: Watch

The clip shows the farmer approaching the lion in an attempt to chase away the big cat and rescue his cow from the beast’s jaws.

Screengrab from the viral video

New Delhi: A farmer in Gujarat saved his cow from a lion who was trying to hunt the bovine in broad daylight in Gir Somnath district of the state. A video of the incident going viral on social media platforms shows the predatory big cat pouncing on the cow and grabbing the animal’s throat between its powerful jaws in a bid to take it down.

The video shared by Vivek Kotadiya, a local BJP leader who is the corporator of Keshod in Gujarat’s Junagadh, shows the farmer’s brave attempts to chase away the lion and literally save his cow from the jaws of death which are tightly wrapped around the bovine’s throat with the big cat clinging on and trying to bring down the cow.

The viral clip, apparently shot by a commuter on his mobile phone camera, shows the farmer approaching the lion in an attempt to chase away the big cat and rescue his cow from the beast’s jaws. The video shows the cow firmly in the lion’s clutches with the predator’s powerful jaws tightly wrapped around its neck.

Watch the video here:

The cow is seen trying desperately to break free from the lion’s grip but the effort looks futile and it seems the bovine is at the verge of death. The cow drags the lion towards the side of the road but the big cat clings on and maintains its death grip.

The farmer, who is witnessing this scene unfold in front of him, is seen approaching the lion and raises his hand in a bid to scare the beast away but the cat remains unfettered and keeps its jaws firmly deeply implanted in the cow’s neck . Seeing his prized cow on the verge of being mauled to death by the king of the jungle, the farmer then picks up a rock from the roadside and heads towards the lion.

The farmer’s desperate attempts finally bear fruit as the lion lets go of his cow and flees from the scene.

The video is rapidly going viral on Twitter and other social media platforms with users lauding the man’s courage and love for his pet cow.

