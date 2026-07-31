Not a horror movie: Gujarat man discovers massive crocodile in bathroom at midnight | Viral

Continuous barking from dogs outside his home woke up a Gujarat man in the middle of the night. But what he discovered in the bathroom left him stunned, a massive 7-foot crocodile.

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A 7-foot crocodile was found inside a home in Gujarat's Anand district. Representational image

A shocking incident unfolded in Gujarat’s Anand district when a family woke up to discover a 7-foot crocodile hiding inside their bathroom. The crocodile had reportedly entered the house during the night, leaving the family frightened and prompting a rescue effort.

The crocodile was finally rescued after a nearly hour-long operation involving forest officials and volunteers. It was later released safely into a nearby pond. Officials said such encounters become more frequent during the monsoon season, when flooding and rising water levels force reptiles to move away from their usual habitats.

Man finds crocodile in bathroom

The unusual incident took place earlier this week at Balabhai Chauhan’s residence in Anand district. Officials said he woke up in the middle of the night after hearing dogs barking repeatedly outside his home. Upon checking the bathroom, he was stunned to come across a massive crocodile. The sight of the reptile left the family terrified, and they immediately alerted the forest department.

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Crocodile rescued after hour-long operation

Soon after, a rescue team reached the spot, including forest guards Nilesh Bharwad and Manish Prajapati, Daya Foundation president Nitesh Chauhan, and volunteer Tushar Rana, to safely capture the crocodile.

After nearly an hour of careful rescue efforts, the team safely captured the crocodile without causing it any harm.

Nitesh Chauhan said his team responded after receiving information from the forest department and successfully rescued the 7-foot crocodile before releasing it safely into a nearby pond.

Crocodiles have been entering residential areas

According to forest officials, such encounters are common during the rainy season when rising water levels in ponds and other water bodies push crocodiles to venture into human settlements. Officials said crocodiles may move closer to human habitats when looking for food or seeking places that help them maintain their body temperature.

They added that the pond in nearby Malataj village is home to more than 100 crocodiles, making it more likely for the reptiles to stray onto roads and into residential areas during periods of flooding.

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In view of the increased risk, the forest department has advised residents to remain alert, avoid stepping out unnecessarily at night, drive carefully on roads, and immediately inform authorities if they spot a crocodile instead of trying to approach or disturb it.