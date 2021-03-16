Ahmedabad: In a bizarre case, a man from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar called up a police inspector and threatened to self-immolate if the ongoing T20 series between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera was not called off. Notably, the threat comes in the wake of a sudden spike in the cases of coronavirus in the city. Also Read - Ind vs Eng: Remaining 3 T20Is in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

After the threatening call, an FIR has been lodged at the Chandkheda police station in Ahmedabad. The caller has been identified as Pankaj Patel who issued the threat to senior police inspector KV Patel on March 12 and asked him to not allow the remaining T20 matches between India and England. Patel is in charge of the security details of the on-going tournament, Times of India reported.

An audio clip of the conversation between them had later surfaced on social media, wherein the concerned caller was heard asking the officer whether the Covid-19 guidelines were being followed for the spectators at the stadium. He then demanded that the matches be cancelled, else he will self-immolate saying that over 75,000 people are attending the matches at the newly inaugurated stadium which can pose a health risk. Not only that, the caller also used cuss words the Gujarat Chief Minister and his deputy, saying they have failed to curb the new surge in Covid-19 cases, Indian Express reported.

After the call ended, the police identified him and booked him for “spreading hatred amongst classes” along with charges of provocation to breach peace and criminal intimidation. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 505 (2) for promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes, IPC Section 507 for criminal intimidation through anonymous communication, and IPC Section 504 for intentional insult.

Notably, the Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the 3rd Test between India and England. With a seating capacity of 1,10,000, the Narendra Modi Stadium is now the world’s largest cricket stadium and second-largest sports ground in the world. The five-match series, which began on March 12, has seen a massive turnout at the Narendra Modi Stadium.