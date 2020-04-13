The nation has been under the lockdown from last 20 days and except the essential goods, other utilities have been suspended in order to combat COVID-19. However, with the restrictions come cravings and they try to get their hands on the things that they want. Now, to fulfil the pan masala cravings of people in Gujarat, a drone was used to deliver pan masala to homes. Also Read - Workouts to Sleeping And Playing Ludo: Smriti Mandhana Reveals Coronavirus Lockdown Activities | WATCH VIDEO

The video of the incident was uploaded on TikTok and soon the police was alerted about the same. According to reports in Times of India, two people have been arrested for delivering pan masala to people's home. The report also claims that how people are making money by selling liquor and cigarettes in black.

Check out the viral pictures here:

Meanwhile, Gujarat Police is using drone to enforce coronavirus lockdown in an effective manner. The police have deployed around 200 drones and around 7,000 people have been arrested across the state after they were found loitering outside.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad district, SH Sarda, said, “Ahmedabad Rural police also uses drones to maintain social distancing and enforce total lockdown. On an average, 10 to 12 persons are arrested every day after they are spotted by drones. Drones give us a bird’s eye view of a particular area. We use them to make sure that social distancing is maintained in public as well as private areas. Recently, a drone camera captured faces of four persons who had assembled at a public place unnecessarily. Though they drove off after spotting our drone, we caught them later as their faces had been captured.”

“Some places are difficult to monitor in routine patrolling on vehicles. Taking advantage, some youths in Bavla town had started playing volleyball in a ground located between buildings and walls. However, we were able to nab 11 of them after their act was caught in our drone camera”, he added.