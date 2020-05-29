Using protocols used to test allopathic medicines, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog in Gujarat is gearing up for the clinical trial of ayurvedic medicine derived from panchgavya — cow’s milk, butter, ghee, dung and urine to treat COVID-19 patients in the state. Confident about the effectiveness of cow urine and cow dung in treating certain ailments, the doctors in Gujarat are soon to try it on COVID-19 patients in 10 hospitals of the country. Also Read - Ongoing Crisis in Mind, Locust Faces Third Degree Interrogation in This Hilarious Clip

In an interview with Ahmedabad Mirror, Dr Vallabh Kathiria, Chairman of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog shared, “During the clinical trials, the consenting patients would be

given this medicine and their progress documented scientifically. Comparison and analysis would be made as per modern medicineclinical trial norms. On completion of the multi-centre trials, a research paper would be published for peer review by thes cientific and medical community.” Also Read - RPSC Recruitment 2020: Window For 28 Physiotherapist Vacancies Reopened, Apply on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

With Rajkot’s Civil Hospital to lead the trial, it will soon be followed by Ahmedabad and Surat and soon spread to rest of Indian with trials to be carried out in Vardha, Pune, Hyderabad and Jodhpur. “It is for the first time that a clinical trial of a classical drug is being undertaken. The clinical trial will begin in 2-3 days and will have a 15-day protocol,” said Dr Hitesh Jani, Ex-Principal of Gujarat Ayurveda University. Also Read - LaLiga 2020-21 to Begin From September 12, Says President Javier Tebas

Speaking to the news agency, Kathiria asserted, “The effectiveness of Panchgavya medicine is known in India for centuries but not established in modern scientific context. Today, when the world is struggling to find a medicine for Covid-19, there is a distinct possibility that Panchgavya medicine may give us an effective treatment or cure.”