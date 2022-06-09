Viral News: A 24-year-old woman from Gujarat recently made headlines for wanting to marry herself during Pride Month. Kshama Bindu from Vadodara has fulfilled her promise and tied the knot with herself on June 9 in what is being dubbed as India’s first-ever sologamy or solo wedding. She identifies herself as bisexual and her reason for marrying herself is that she always wanted to be a bride but not a wife.Also Read - BJP Leader Deems Vadodara Girl's Sologamy As 'Against Hinduism', Says Won't Let Her Marry In Temple

Two days ahead of the set date, Kshama Bindu’s solo marriage took place with full taam-jhaam in the presence of her family and friends. Her wedding ceremony didn’t have a priest and entailed digitalised rituals that were conducted at her home in Gotri. Even without a groom, the wedding ceremony went on for 40 minutes. Pictures from her solo wedding showed Bindu dressed in red lehenga, wearing a chura and varmala as puts sindoor in her maang by herself. Also Read - No Dulha, No Baarat: 24-Year-Old Gujarat Woman All Set to Marry Herself in India's First Sologamy!

She shared pictures from the pre-wedding ceremonies including haldi and mehendi on her Instagram. Posting images from her haldi ceremony, she said, “Khudpe haldi lagi to sawar gai mai, Khudse ek rishte me kal bandh gai mai…( I applied turmeric paste and adorned myself, I have bound myself to a sacred relationship with me).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kshama Bindu (@kshamachy)

Bindu followed this up with images of her mehendi ceremony and said, “Mehndi rach gai, Mai is rang me utar gai…(I am steeped in the colour of the mehendi).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kshama Bindu (@kshamachy)

BJP leader warns against sologamy marriage in a temple

Kshama Bindu’s sologamy stirred controversy as she planned to marry herself in the presence of a Hindu priest in Harihareshwar Mahadev Temple in Hazari on June 11. However, Former Deputy Mayor of Vadodara and BJP leader Sunita Shukla said that “Bindu is mentally ill” and she won’t be allowed sologamy in any Hindu temple. She spoke to the temple trustee and asked him to stop the marriage. She also warned that if the marriage takes place, there will be protests.

The BJP leader said that nowhere in Hindu culture is it written that a boy can marry a boy or a girl can marry a girl. “I’m against the choice of venue, she’ll not be allowed to marry herself in any temple. Such marriages are against Hinduism. This will reduce the population of Hindus. If anything goes against religion, then no law will prevail.” Sunita Shukla said.

Sologamy preponed, done without temple or priest to avoid ‘trouble’

Bindu said her wedding was preponed to avoid any controversy. “It had to be a hush-hush affair as only 10 of my friends and colleagues attended the ceremony,” she told TOI, adding that she had to change the venue from a temple to avoid any “trouble.”

‘Happy to be a married woman’

Speaking to Times of India, Bindu said, “I am very happy to finally be a married woman.” She added, “Unlike other brides, I won’t have to leave my home after the wedding!”

When asked about her parents’ reaction, she said that her parents are open-minded and supportive of her decision.

She also posted a video on Facebook, thanking all those who supported and encouraged her. She said she was ecstatic that so many people wanted to attend the wedding.

What’s next? Solo honeymoon in Goa!

Now, as planned, Bindu will go to Goa to have a two-week-long honeymoon with herself.

Bindu, who works for a private firm, has described self-marriage as a “commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself.”