Ahmedabad: In a tale of marital discord, a woman hailing from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad has accused her NRI husband of not having sex with her for over a year. She has further alleged that her husband, who is now in Dubai, used to forcec their 2-year-old daughter to drink beer and would give their infant daughter empty beer cans to play with, Times of India reported. Also Read - Supreme Court Sentences Man to 3-month Jail For Not Paying Rs 2.60 Crore Arrears to Estranged Wife

Angered by his behaviour, the 34-year-old woman filed a complaint with the police against husband on Sunday. According to the FIR, the woman stated that she had gotten married in 2016 and had moved to Dubai with her husband in 2017. She has alleged that her husband used to beat her up on the provocation of her in-laws.

“My husband used to create ruckus after getting drunk. He used to beat me seeking dowry from my parents. He often drank beer and forced me to drink it even though I never liked it. My husband also forcibly made my two-year-old daughter drink beer,” she stated in the FIR.

Not only that, he also used to taunt her constantly about her delicate physical condition, and did not have sex with her over a year. She also alleged that he did not give her money, even when it was to buy medicines for their ailing daughter.

The family finally returned to India in March this year, following which he left her at her parents’ place and later fled to Dubai, with informing her.