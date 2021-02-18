Ahmedabad: Ever since Bombay High Court judge Pushpa Virendra Ganediwala delivered the controversial POCSO ruling, she has been at the receiving end of public flak. Miffed at the ‘bizarre’ ruling, a woman in Ahmadabad sent 150 condoms to Ganediwala, as a mark of protest. Notably, Ganediwala had recently acquitted a man accused of groping a 12-year-old girl’s breast because he did not make skin-to-skin contact and days earlier, ruled that holding the hands of a five-year-old girl and unzipping the trousers do not amount to “sexual assault” under the POCSO Act. Also Read - Netizens Berate Bombay HC Over 'Groping Minor's Breasts Without Skin-to-Skin Contact Not Sexual Assault' Judgement

Angered by verdict

Ganediwala’s verdict came as a shock not only to survivors but also to child safety and protection experts who feel that the move sets a “dangerous” precedent for defining sexual assault in court. Angered by the verdict, Devshri Trivedi, a political analyst claims to have sent condoms to Justice Ganediwala’s chamber along with 12 different locations including the registry of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court and the principal seat in Mumbai. She said that she sent the packets on February 9 and had received delivery reports for a few of them, India Today reported.

“I cannot tolerate injustice. A minor girl did not get justice because of a judgment by Justice Ganediwala. I am demanding that she (Justice Ganediwala) be suspended,” Trivedi was quoted as saying by India Today.

“As a woman, I do not feel I have done anything wrong. I do not have any guilt. Women have to stand up for their rights. By this order of Justice Ganediwala, men can go scot-free for sexually assaulting girls over their clothes,” she added.

The registry office of the Nagpur bench, however, said they did not receive any packet of this nature. Shrirang Bhandarkar, senior advocate of the Nagpur Bar Association said “This is a clear case of contempt. We demand that action should be taken against this woman.”

What does POSCO act say?

According to the POCSO Act, sexual assault can be defined only when someone “with sexual intent touches the vagina, penis, anus or breast of the child or makes the child touch the vagina, penis, anus or breast of such person or any other person, or does any other act with sexual intent which involves physical contact without penetration is said to commit sexual assault”.