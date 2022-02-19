A 56-year-old woman’s weight went down drastically after she got a life-saving surgery where doctors 47-kilogram tumour from her stomach. The woman from Gujarat, whose identity has not been revealed, had the tumour for 18 years. The tumour is said to be the biggest non-ovarian tumour to have been surgically removed in India.Also Read - Gujarat: 11-Year-Old Girl With Brain Tumour Becomes Ahmedabad Collector For a Day

According to a report in the Times of India, Dr Chirag Desai, a surgical gastroenterologist at Apollo Hospitals said, “We could not weigh the patient before the surgery as she could not stand. But after the operation, she weighed 49 kilograms.” Also Read - 57-Year-Old Patient Recites Gayatri Mantra as Doctors Remove Tumour From His Brain

“The removal including the tumour – in our parlance retroperitoneal leiomyoma – weighed more than her actual weight. This happens rarely,” the doctor told TOI.

The woman experienced unexplained weight gain in the abdominal area in 2004, and sonography revealed that it was a benign tumour. She tried to get surgery before, however, doctors decided against it as they found that the tumour was attached to an internal organ and the surgery would be too risky.

Over the past two years, the tumour doubled in size. The woman was in constant pain and was unable to get out of bed. The patient’s family then consulted doctors again.

The four-hour-long operation was conducted by a team of eight doctors, including four surgeons. The doctors found it impossible to find the origin of the tumour due to its large size. The patient was given special medicine and treatment a week prior to the operation to prevent her from collapsing.