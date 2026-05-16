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Gujarati folk singer performs nonstop as fans shower lakhs of rupees on him during event; Watch viral video

Gujarati folk singer performs nonstop as fans shower lakhs of rupees on him during event; Watch viral video

Gujarati folk singer showered with lakhs of rupees during event; Watch viral video

Gujarati folk singer performs nonstop as fans shower lakhs of rupees on him during event; Watch viral video(Photo Credit: X@IndexofGujarat)

Rain? We all have heard the phrase ‘raining cats and dogs’. But have you seen an individual being showered with many currency notes, giving an illusion of paisa ki baarish? We all, at one point in life, have deeply manifested that God bless us with crores of rupees. However, this wish seems to come true for a Gujarati folk singer. A video is going viral across social media platforms where a Gujarati folk singer is seen singing nonstop while the fans and devotees keep showering him with lakhs of rupees. The singer can be seen buried under a pile of cash.

Gujarati folk singer performs nonstop as fans shower lakhs of rupees on him during the event; Watch the viral video

A page on X named The Index of Gujarat posted the viral video. “Shower of currency on a singer during a Dayro event in Gujarat Money to be used for Girls Hostel,” reads the caption.

Shower of currency on a singer during a Dayro event in Gujarat Money to be used for Girls Hostel pic.twitter.com/KYBHTWrT2B — The Index of Gujarat (@IndexofGujarat) May 15, 2026

What is happening in the viral video?

In the 26-second viral video, a man can be seen holding many currency notes and then pouring them on the singer’s head. While another man could be seen lifting the jute bag filled with cash and then pouring it on the singer’s head like water. The currency notes appear to be Rs 10, Rs 20, 50 and 100.

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