Home

Viral

Gulab Jamun With Curd? Social Media Says No, Thanks To The Bizarre Combo

Gulab Jamun With Curd? Social Media Says No, Thanks To The Bizarre Combo

The vendor priced a plate containing one gulab jamun and curd at Rs 50.

The bizarre food combination is hard to digest.

Internet and bizarre food combos seem to have become a never-ending love story. People’s obsession to give an out-of-the-box spin to the most loved traditional dishes has mostly resulted in disappointment. Very few people want to try out weird combinations such as chocolate dosa, mango Maggi, and pizza with ice cream. While we thought we have had enough of the trend, a clip of gulab jamun with curd has appeared and we realise that the trend is not done yet. The strange combination has evoked a range of emotions and left people divided.

The clip shows a vendor serving delicious gulab jamun alongside a big scoop of curd. The vendor proudly claims that it is the second most famous dish in their shop. Priced at Rs 50 for one plate, this unusual combination makes people ask themselves a thought-provoking question: “Would you dare to try this combination?”

You may like to read

Internet Gives The Combo A Miss

The video, till now, has been viewed more than eight lakh times and garnered mixed reactions.

Trending Now

A user commented, “This is a very common dessert in North East and West Bengal..People used to serve it in marriage or any other occasion..”

However, others refuted the claims, saying that the fusion is wrong. “This is the absolutely wrong combination. Probiotic k sath fried and sweet too (Fried and sweet with probiotics too). Absolutely wrong,” a comment read.

A user wrote, “Hum gulab jamun lovers walon ko ghayal kar diya, ghayal kya inhone katal kar diya (They have wounded the lovers of gulab jamun; so deeply that it feels like they have killed us)”.

“The street food industry has been destroyed by food vloggers & because of them these restaurant owners are creating new food combinations to get popular,” an individual claimed.

“Worst combination ever made,” was how one user described it.

Previous bizarre combos

This is not the first time that someone has formulated a new dish using gulab jamuns. Earlier, another food fusion had offended many dessert lovers when it combined the sweet with chaat.

The video clip displaying the experiment amassed millions of views and people’s frustration was evident as they asked if this weird combination was needed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES