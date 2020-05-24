Ludhiana: Even after years of struggle by women to gain equal status, ours is still a male-dominated, patriarchal society. And it is this flawed system that dictates families to transfer legacy to their sons who are expected to carry forward the family name, business, and reputation while many women are still denied property rights. Also Read - Paatal Lok: Reality Check For Patriarchy And Gender Abuse in Our Society

However, a medical shop in Ludhiana, Punjab is attempting to shatter patriarchy and how! While many businesses in India are often opened in the name of sons, this medical shop's signboard reads "Gupta and Daughters".

The post was shared by Dr. Aman Kashyap, who spotted the signboard and hailed the owner of the shop for defying gender stereotypes.

“Unlike all the shops opened in the name of sons, a medicine shop in association with ‘Gupta & Daughters’ spotted in Ludhiana. Be the change you want to see in this world,” wrote Dr Kashyap while sharing the pic.

Gupta nd daughters …. 👏🏽👏🏽 Unlike all the shops opened in the name of Sons, a medicine shop in association with “Gupta & Daughters” spotted in Ludhiana. Be the change you want to see in this world ♥️ pic.twitter.com/rRE2JiYHpK — Dr Aman kashyap (@DrAmankashyap) May 22, 2020

The image has been going viral on Twitter, and people hailed the signboard as a step in the right direction of women empowerment:

This is a pic of an ordinary pharmacy we see in any neighborhood, but its board has a message that isn't conventional and standard – Gupta and Daughters. We need more such champions who help move our society towards a #change that is real. Simple yet powerful. #respect #gender pic.twitter.com/BDKAOHh5lF — Sevashree (@Sevashree) May 23, 2020

If any state needs it, Punjab is definitely one of them. Haryana and Delhi too can learn – referring to gender ratio at birth. — Anil K Sood (@AnilKSood5) May 23, 2020

Way to go, Guptaji. More power to you. — Amitabh Kedia (@KediaAmitabh) May 23, 2020

The new path oblivious to a storm. @bibekdebroy — Vinod Sharma Bansi (@Vinod_Bansi) May 22, 2020

Feeling happy to see this. Daughters getting their due share atleast from somewhere….😍 — Dr. Sunil Kumar. 🇮🇳 डॉ. सुनील कुमार (@sunilsaliada) May 22, 2020

