Ludhiana: Even after years of struggle by women to gain equal status, ours is still a male-dominated, patriarchal society. And it is this flawed system that dictates families to transfer legacy to their sons who are expected to carry forward the family name, business, and reputation while many women are still denied property rights. Also Read - Paatal Lok: Reality Check For Patriarchy And Gender Abuse in Our Society
However, a medical shop in Ludhiana, Punjab is attempting to shatter patriarchy and how! While many businesses in India are often opened in the name of sons, this medical shop’s signboard reads “Gupta and Daughters”. Also Read - India Intervention: Women Chant 'The Patriarchy is a Judge', Protest Against Sexual Violence in Delhi
The post was shared by Dr. Aman Kashyap, who spotted the signboard and hailed the owner of the shop for defying gender stereotypes.
“Unlike all the shops opened in the name of sons, a medicine shop in association with ‘Gupta & Daughters’ spotted in Ludhiana. Be the change you want to see in this world,” wrote Dr Kashyap while sharing the pic.
The image has been going viral on Twitter, and people hailed the signboard as a step in the right direction of women empowerment:
Many people also posted similar photos of other shops that had been named after fathers and daughters instead of sons.
A welcome step, indeed!