Gurugram: Replace the Bank of Spain with two flats in Gurugram and the Professor with a gangster hiding abroad, and you will get the latest ‘money heist’ that is the talk of the town. Two days after being named in the multi-crore robbery case, IPS officer Dheeraj Sethia who was posted as DCP of Gurgaon (South) was suspended. Till last week, investigators found a trail of around Rs 22 crore but suspected that the stolen amount could be much more.Also Read - Remember Shakir? Professor's Pakistan Accomplice In Money Heist Is Actually An Indian

A probe by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana police into the theft case has found that at least Rs 30 crore was stolen from two flats owned by the developer of a Sector 84 residential society earlier this year. The suspended cop rented a flat in the society to execute the heist. Also Read - Money Heist Professor Aka Álvaro Morte Opens Up About The Impact of Show On His Life

According to police, on the night of August 3, the accused broke into two flats of the society where the money was kept and moved it to an accomplice’s flat in Delhi in two SUVs. The theft was reported on August 21 and was initially suspected to be of Rs 50 lakh. After allegations of unaccounted black money and the involvement of a senior police officer surfaced, the case was transferred to the STF on October 30. Also Read - Money Heist 5 Vol. 2 Twitter Review: Fans Get Emotional as The Finale Blows Mind

Fifteen people have been arrested in the case so far including a Delhi police ASI, Vikash Gulia. Police have recovered Rs 6 crore including gold and foreign currency.

Gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, who is believed to be hiding abroad, is suspected to be the mastermind who planned the theft. The gangster roped in his childhood friend Vikash Gulia to allegedly collect the money and hide it at a safe place, before routing it to him abroad through hawala.

The STF arrested two Gurgaon-based doctors, Suchender Jain Nawal and GP Singh, in November for allegedly hatching a conspiracy and providing information on the location of the money to Vikas Lagarpuria for a commission.

On December 10, while dismissing the bail application of the two accused, Dr Ashwani and Sandeep, a local court had observed, “The facts… suggest that a case that was initially a theft of Rs 50 lakh turned out to be a case of more than Rs 30-40 crore and it may be of bigger magnitude if the investigation is carried out with due care and caution…”