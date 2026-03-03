Home

Viral

Gurgaon restaurant uses robot to serve food on tables, internet fumes, AI again | Watch viral video

Gurgaon restaurant uses robot to serve food on tables, internet fumes, ‘AI again’ | Watch viral video

Viral video: A robot in Gurgaon's restaurant comes to serve food. Watch viral video.

Image: Instagram @vivek_gola__ (videograb)

Viral News: When technology is coming up with new innovations every day, a restaurant in Gurugram is grabbing the right attention on social media platforms. It’s because the viral video shows that the food is being served in the restaurant by a robot and not a human waiter. The clip was quick to grab the attention of netizens online, and everyone couldn’t stop asking about the exact location of the place. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video is from a restaurant in Gurugram. It features a robot carrying the ordered food items of the people and coming to their place with ease. The robot has shelves and compartments upon which it has a tendency to carry food items like cakes, Chinese, Indian, or anything that you can possibly name. The robot brings the food just near your table with special handling and care. The method is equally convenient for the people waiting for their food at the tables.

Where’s the video from?

After watching the video, every person is left curious and demands the location of the restaurant. The viral clip is of the Om Sweets in Palam Vihar, Gurgaon.

Viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ExploreWithGola (@vivek_gola__)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The viral video was shared with the caption, “Om sweets Gurgaon.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Let’s not make this normal; don’t encourage this,” and another wrote, “AI again!”

There were many comments under the video asking for the location and sector of the restaurant.

Rise in technology

With an ever-rising increase in innovations, every domain has now started to incorporate one or two things from the technology. From restaurants to startups, the demand for artificial intelligence, robotics, and technology in general has increased beyond limits.

The latest video from Gurgaon’s Om Sweets just proves that restaurants are also incorporating the latest cutting-edge technologies in their work. This reduces the dependency on manpower and traditional ways of serving food.

When some people have liked the concept, many have also disliked it.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.