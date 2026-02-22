Home

Gurugram-based creator demands privilege to attend lost child’s PT meets after he reunites with father; internet goes crazy | Watch viral videos

Viral video: A cute nursery kid, Jigar, got lost and found a Gurugram-based creator. The hunt to find the child's parents has left the internet in splits. Scroll down to see what happened.

Image: Instagram @amitkilhor (videograb)

Viral news: Have you ever come across a lost child, sitting all relaxed in the car of an unknown person, agreeing to eat pizza and ice cream? Well, this exact story from Gurugram will give you a thrilling experience. You’ll witness sadness, happiness, heartbreak, and above all, positivity after knowing what exactly happened. A popular content creator named Amit Kilhor, who goes by the name ‘Coco’s friend’, took to his Instagram an unusual encounter. Kilhor shared three videos about his encounter with a cute nursery kid named Jigar Sehrawat.

A video which was shared with the intention of finding the lost child’s parents turned into a full-fledged movie scene. If you’re confused by reading this so far, we’ve got you covered. For the time being, just know that a kid named Jigar, all dressed up in functional clothes, entered Amit’s house and said, “I’m lost.”

Lost child agrees to eat pizza and ice cream

As and when Amit understood what had happened, he fastened the car’s seat belt to find Jigar’s parents. He began searching near Gurugram’s Sector 39 and pleaded with his followers to help him locate the wedding venue of ‘Gunnu ke chachu’ (Jigar’s uncle). It’s because the little nursery child told him that his father’s name is ‘Mandeep Sehrawat’, his mother’s name is ‘Mummy Thakran’, and he had come to attend the wedding of ‘Gunnu ke chachu’.

Jigar didn’t know the names of his mother and uncle, which became another highlight of his innocence. If you’re wondering how the man tried to help him, let us tell you that he soon launched the mission to find his parents. As a result, he began hunting for the ‘Gunnu ke Chachu’ wedding location by checking as many venues as possible.

In the end, he gave a slight, humorous hint at the hope of not finding his parents so that he could keep the little kid with him. Amit then asks Jigar to eat something, and the child calmly agrees to “Ice cream aur pizza kha lete hain,” meaning, “Let’s just eat ice cream and pizza.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amit kumar kilhor (@amitkilhor)

Here, one user commented, “He lost his mummy papa and found a cool chachu.”

Jigar’s reunion with his father

After just two hours, Amit was able to find Jigar’s father, Mandeep Sehrawat. The child quickly hugged his father and smiled. The reunion became a heartwarming moment to witness. He seemed a little sad in the second video. However, the story didn’t end here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amit kumar kilhor (@amitkilhor)

Here, a user commented, “Who’s writing your scripts, sir?” at which Amit replied, “Literally God.”

Amit wants to attend Jigar’s PT meets

After sharing the two videos, Amit Kumar Kilhor shared the third video in which he’s again seen sitting in the car. He looks super disappointed and demands the privilege of attending Jigar’s parents’ teachers’ meetings. Not just this, but he also stated that he wants a say in finding a partner for the child when he grows up and wants to decide if he should opt for the medical or non-medical stream later on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amit kumar kilhor (@amitkilhor)

After the whole chaos ended, not just Amit’s rant, but the humble reactions of little Jigar’s family members also stood out.

The father of the kid commented, “Thank you very much brother. I am his father. May God keep you happy always.” (Tranlated from Hindi)

The kid’s uncle wrote, “Thank you so much I’m his chachu really thank you so much.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.