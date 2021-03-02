Gurugram: In a shocking incident, a family of three was held hostage inside their car and was blocked from entering their residential complex in Gurugram allegedly by residents of the complex who were angry with the family for their habit of feeding stray dogs in the area. Also Read - Gurgaon Apartment Complex Declared Containment Zone After 20 Residents Test COVID Positive

The incident occurred in the Vatika 21 housing society complex in Gurgaon Sector 83 on Monday night when the family comprising of the dog lover man, his wife and his three-year-old daughter were returning home in their car. The residents surrounded their car and blocked it from entering the complex, essentially locking them in their car and holding them hostage.

A video of the incident has also gone viral which shows a crowd of residents chanting slogans like "Bahar nikalo kutte ko" (bring the dog out). The residents alleged that the stray dogs have bitten children and are a menace at the apartment complex, hence, they decided to protest.

Residents of a society in Gurugram protesting against a family for feeding street dogs inside the society. They allege that dog bite incidents has increased in the society. Cops trying to control the situation. @ndtv pic.twitter.com/1gx35PGI2T — Mohammad Ghazali (@ghazalimohammad) March 1, 2021

Speaking about the matter, Gurugram SP (Crime) Preetpal Singh said, “A case was registered against the couple on the complaint of residents of the society.”

In the complaint, the residents had alleged that stray dogs had bitten two children. They had also alleged that the couple threatened them when they asked them not to feed stray dogs, said Singh.

Now, we are registering a case on the complaint of the couple. An investigation is being conducted and action will be taken accordingly, he added.