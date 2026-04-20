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Gurugram mans advice on quality of life after Rs 8-10 crore, house, and car goes viral | Check post

Gurugram man’s advice on quality of life ‘after Rs 8-10 crore, house, and car’ goes viral | Check post

Viral post: The advice of the Gurugram-based man read, "Become financially independent, which is around 8-10cr." Scroll down for details.

Gurugram man's advice on quality of life 'after Rs 8-10 crore, house, and car' goes viral

Viral News: When people these days struggle to make ends meet, the statement of a Gurugram-based man has taken the internet by storm. The man shared that after earning Rs 8-10 crore, there’s hardly any difference between the quality of life of the people who have this amount of money and those who are billionaire investors. Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of having good sleep, working out properly, and meeting parents and friends. You can check the viral post here.

What’s the viral post about?

A Gurugram-based man mentioned that once you make Rs 8-10 crore, with a house and car, the quality of life between you and billionaire investors becomes almost the same. He stressed time as the real currency of life and not money.

Viral post

After 8-10 crore, your own home and a nice car, there is not much difference in the quality of life between you and billionaire investors like RK Damani. Time is the currency of life. Money is not. Both of you have limited amount of time on earth; infact you may have twice or… — Gurjot Ahluwalia (@gurjota) April 19, 2026

The post read:

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After 8-10 crore, your own home and a nice car, there is not much difference in the quality of life between you and billionaire investors like RK Damani. Time is the currency of life. Money is not. Both of you have limited amount of time on earth; infact you may have twice or more time than RK Damani, so you are richer than him. Dal roti is dal roti whether a billionaire eats or you do. Become financially independent, which is around 8-10cr. Have good food. Workout. Sleep well. Meet your parents and friends. That’s all there is to life. Greed has no end. Sooner you figure this out, happier you will be.

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Even if you become financially independent, keep following your passion in terms of some work. It gives you one important thing- intellectual/deep satisfaction,” and another wrote, “I always keep saying, People behave as if time is unlimited and money is limited, But it is the other way around.”

The third comment read, “If 8–10 crore remains unchanged for the next 10 years, you may find yourself at par with many who were once behind.”

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