Gurugram Man Beats Up Stray Dogs, Throws Them Off Roof, Arrested After Video Goes Viral | Watch

The accused picked up two stray dogs from the street and then viciously thrashed the poor beasts before throwing them off the roof of his house onto the road below.

Photo: Representational

Gurugram: In a shocking incident of animal cruelty, a man in Haryana’s Gurugam was arrested on Wednesday after security cameras caught him allegedly beating up stray dogs in Bajghera area of the city.

According to a PTI report, Anubhav Sharma, an animal rights activist, filed a complaint against the accused, identified as Hoshiyar Singh, wherein he alleged that Singh allegedly beat up some street dogs and threw them down from the roof of his house.

In his complaint, Sharma alleged that on June 1, the accused picked up two stray dogs from the street and then viciously thrashed the poor beasts before throwing them off the roof of his house onto the road below.

The man’s vile act was caught on nearby CCTV cameras. Sharma said he submitted the security camera footage to the police as evidence supporting his complaint against Singh for the despicable abuse of these helpless dogs, adding that he also took the dogs to a veterinary and had their injuries treated after Singh’s assault.

As per Sharma’s complaint, Hoshiyar Singh, a resident New Palam Vihar Phase 1, had also killed two stray dogs earlier in May this year.

Station House Officer (SHO), Bajghera Police Station, Aman Kumar told PTI that an investigation was launched after the CCTV footage provided by Sharma and later and FIR was registered against Singh on Tuesday under Section 11 (subjecting an animal to unnecessary pain) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The officer said that Singh has been arrested and is being questioned, adding that further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, CCTV video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms and evoked outrage among users who have demanded implementing of stricter animal protection laws.

Dog made to ‘dance’

In a similar incident, last month, video of a dog being abused by three men and made to “dance” at a wedding function in Rajasthan’s Ajmer went viral on social media.

The viral video showed three young men, purportedly drunk, dancing at the wedding while grabbing and pulling the dog’s legs and turning the canine upside down as the beast seemingly writhes in pain.

Reports said the video was shot at a wedding function at Shrinagar area of Rajasthan’s Ajmer and showed one of the men holding the dog by its paws and making it dance with him while another man comes in and grabs hold of the canine’s hind legs as they twist and turn the animal in the air and dance away.

(With PTI inputs)

