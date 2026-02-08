Home

Gurugram man exposes Rapido driver’s ‘AC not working’ excuse after booking premium ride | Watch viral video

The cab driver himself is seen revealing the truth and accepting his mistake. Scroll down to watch the viral video.

Viral News: When companies that offer cab services are getting highly popular, there are instances when the cab drivers make the experience of the passengers extremely uncomfortable. In one such incident, a man from Gurugram called out a Rapido cab driver without revealing his identity. He reveals how the cab drivers play the trick of ‘AC not working’ to save extra money because the companies don’t enforce rules. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features a Gurugram man in the beginning who speaks about uncovering a trick that most cab drivers play in India to save extra money. Later, he shows glimpses from inside the cab in which the driver is seen apologising and assures him to never play such tricks again. However, the man didn’t reveal the Rapido driver’s identity.

Viral video

Booked premium Rapido cab yesterday (5-Feb-26, Gurgaon→Mayur Vihar)

Driver accepted the ride but the moment i sat inside the cab…he pulls the classic “AC not working” trick to save bucks!

I called him out, confronted him and then got him to admit it, and uncovered the real… pic.twitter.com/zUyiYJU2Kr — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) February 6, 2026

The video was shared on X with the caption, “Booked premium Rapido cab yesterday (5-Feb-26, Gurgaon→Mayur Vihar) Driver accepted the ride but the moment i sat inside the cab…he pulls the classic “AC not working” trick to save bucks! I called him out, confronted him and then got him to admit it, and uncovered the real issue: cab companies aren’t enforcing rules or giving us easy ways to report this harassment. Drivers gaming the system for extra margins while we sweat it out. Cab firms fail on rules & reporting. Time for change!”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Absolutely correct… These drivers are making wierd excuses for not putting on the AC and start fighting”, and another wrote, “Yes I’ve faced this so many times over. In uber and rapido both.”

Rapido also replied under the video and wrote, “Hi Akassh, we’re sorry to hear about this experience and understand how uncomfortable it must have been, especially on a premium ride. Captains are expected to keep the AC turned on during the rides, as customer comfort and safety are important to us… Please share your registered mobile number and ride details with us via DM so we can look into this matter and take appropriate action.”

