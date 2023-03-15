Home

Gurugram Man With Two Wives To Follow Roster For Spending Equal Time With Both

It is to be seen when the law enforcement takes cognizance of this case.

Can this arrangement stand up to the test of time?

Viral: Marriage is said to be a union of two souls, the coming together of two people, and also the families of the bride and groom. A lot of preparation goes into planning the marriage and conducting it according to religious beliefs, rituals, and traditions. Once the man and woman exchange the vows, they become a couple and that is how society views and regards them.

It is also important that the couple have a good understanding between them and that both stay loyal and committed to each other. There are times when some disagreement might crop up between the two but mostly they are resolved there and then.

One big problem arises if one of the partners turns out to be unfaithful and cheats on their husband or wife, as the case may be.

One such case is reported from Gurugram, Haryana, where a man is married to two women and has a child each from them.

The story goes like this. A Gurugram man, who is an engineer by profession, married a 28-year-old woman in 2018 and has a son with her. He lived with her for two years, i.e., till 2020 when the COVID-induced lockdown was imposed in the country. It was then that the man decided to leave his wife and child at her parents’ house. She remained there as the lockdown persisted while her husband lived alone.

And that is when her husband started having an affair with his colleague during the lockdown and the two started living together due to the high levels of intimacy. Then the two got married and the woman gave birth to a girl.

The first wife was furious to learn about this turn of events and went to see her husband. The outcome of their meeting was not pleasant and she went back to her parent’s house in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and filed a lawsuit against her husband seeking financial support for her son.

Then, the two decided to visit a counsellor following which it was decided that the husband must split his week equally between the two wives and their children, i.e., three days each for both the women and the children and one day only for himself. Moreover, two separate apartments in Gurugram were given to the women.

